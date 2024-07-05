Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Skipper's fitness crucial as Newcastle Falcons plan for NBL1 East play-offs

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 5 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Falcons guard Kate Kingham. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus
Newcastle Falcons guard Kate Kingham. Picture by Sproule Sports Focus

NEWCASTLE Falcons coach Kristy Bultitude needs Kate Kingham at full throttle in the NBL1 East play-offs and plans to nurse the inspirational captain through the final three regular season games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.