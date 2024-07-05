Relentless rainfall forces more season extensions, Ponga back for Knights

It's Newcastle Herald sports reporter Renee Valentine here with this week's footy newsletter.
Well, will the rain ever stop? That is the question on everyone's lips around the various sporting codes. Northern NSW Football and the Newcastle, Macquarie and Hunter Valley associations have already extended their seasons. This week, Newcastle Rugby League also announced their season would run a week longer and there would be no games this weekend after another drenching.
It has been a huge topic of conversation around the grounds with many wondering when the water-logged grounds will dry out. Sports that have played out in mud-soaked conditions have prompted coaches to question the safety of conditions.
In other news, Lake Macquarie are set to rejoin NPLW NNSW after it was revealed this week they would replace Warners Bay from 2025 while Newcastle Jets' new owners say they will wear an A-League funding hit.
The Knights unleashed a bombshell, naming captain Kalyn Ponga to return at fullback for their NRL showdown with Canberra this weekend. Where does that leave rookie Fletcher Sharpe? The Knights' women's side are headed to Wagga Wagga for their one and only NRLW trial match on Saturday while back-to-back premiership-winning coach Ronald Griffiths is heading to the Warriors next season.
All the best for a dry weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.