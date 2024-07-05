Lakes welcome week-to-week challenge in back half of year

LAKES are welcoming the challenge of week-to-week fixtures during the second half of the Newcastle Rugby League season.
With both byes behind them, the Seagulls are now scheduled to play eight straight games after this weekend's competition-wide postponement which has pushed back the 2024 campaign amid the region's wet weather.
It's been a disjointed opening 11 rounds across the board, with Lakes having only taken the field three times since May 11.
The club's first five outings were uninterrupted but included a draw against Wests on a water-logged Cahill Oval on April 20.
Seagulls assistant coach Al Lantry, who will take over the main reins alongside Brad Murray next year, says a chance to consistently get on the park could be key on the run home.
"It's frustrating what's happening now and I think the thing that's hurting us most is that stop-start footy," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's going to be a big workload and potentially injuries do come into it, but that's all we want to do - consistently play footy.
"I think the more we play without a break the better and better we get every week.
"We look forward now and it's eight weeks in a row we've got to play, get our heads around it that's just what we've got to do."
Lakes, with a 3-1-4 record, sit equal sixth on the Newcastle RL ladder with Wests on 11 points. They were due to clash at Harker Oval this weekend, now slated to finish the regular rounds on September 1.
"Whether it's this weekend or last round, I think it's going to be that vital game," Lantry said.
The Seagulls are down to visit Souths at Townson Oval on July 13.
LADDER: Maitland 19; Souths 18; Entrance, Central, Cessnock 16; Wests, Lakes 11; Wyong 10; Macquarie 6; Kurri 3; Northern 2.
