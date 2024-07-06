Northstars captain Liam Manwarring eyes return during Adelaide stretch

NORTHSTARS captain Liam Manwarring describes it as a "pretty tough" month on the sidelines but hopes to return from injury during a three-game stretch against Adelaide.
Manwarring expects to miss this weekend's double header away to the Adrenaline, however, feels the following clash with the same opponents in Newcastle on July 13 shapes as a likely comeback.
"I got cleared on Monday and did a session on Tuesday, but I just didn't quite get through it for this week," Manwarring told the Newcastle Herald.
"I got ruled out at the last minute. I'm so close to being there, but it looks like it's going to be next week.
"It's been an unexpected month out and pretty tough, but you've got to get all the little things right and fine tuning done before you strap them back on to play again."
Manwarring said he and Wehebe Darge, also in the casualty ward and having not featured for the Northstars since May 11, find themselves on a similar timeline.
Riley Klugerman continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery while Patrick Ward (foot) won't line up again in 2024.
Defensive recruits Kyler Matthews and Alexander Yuill have now made a combined 27 appearances while Manwarring says mid-season signing and Japanese goalkeeper Mitsuaki Inoue simply "lives and breathes hockey".
