NDWHA: Regals, Oxfords down key troops for top-of-the-table encounter

REGALS coach Cindy Peady remains unsure what to expect from Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against Oxfords with both sides down on key troops.
Mackenzie Bell (Regals), Tori Adamson and Hannah Baxter (Oxfords) are away representing NSW at the national under-18 titles on the Gold Coast and will miss round 11 of Newcastle women's first-grade competition.
Peady said the Baldwin twins, Ellie and Hunter, and state squad member Estelle Hughes are also among those unavailable for Regals while teenager Annabel Rees is expected to debut.
This year's only loss for Regals was 4-2 to Oxfords on May 11.
"We've really been focusing on our distribution of the ball and trying to make positive outcomes with our touches," Peady said.
Second-placed Regals and undefeated Oxfords (1:45pm) precede Souths v Tigers (4:15pm) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC). University travel to Gosford (2pm). Norah Head have the bye.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier League on Sunday and Wests will don pink uniforms raising funds for breast cancer when hosting Maitland (1pm). Only one competition point separates the third (12) and fifth (11) ranked teams on the ladder.
Tigers tackle Norths earlier at NIHC (11:30am) while Souths visit leaders Gosford (12pm).
