Roach hits ground running with 12 goals upon mid-season return for Bulldogs

WARNERS BAY coach Nathan Harkness had his leadership group over for dinner recently.
Discussion quickly turned towards finding a key forward prior to the Black Diamond Cup's mid-season transfer deadline on June 30.
Bulldogs captain Luke Roach mentioned older brother Jake, linked with Sydney club Parramatta, was keen to make "old boys day" this weekend.
Harkness had other ideas. Following a phone call and appropriate paperwork, Jake found himself back in familiar colours and made an immediate impact - kicking 12 goals in Saturday's triumphant return.
"We were chasing a key forward and I had the leadership group over for dinner at my place," Harkness told the Newcastle Herald.
"Luke was saying that Jake was keen to play on old boys day. I said 'I wonder if we could get him home for the year'. Then he comes down and kicks 12."
The siblings will now unite against the men's league leaders Newcastle City at Feighan Oval on Saturday, Luke returning and Jake continuing.
Warners Bay have also recruited Tom Gardiner from Victorian side Mansfield (Goulburn Valley) while Allies under-18 representative Joe Harrison is now available on a full-time basis.
The Bulldogs (24), in a three-way share of second spot, sit eight points adrift of City (32).
Elsewhere on Saturday and Cardiff host The Entrance Bateau Bay while Terrigal Avoca travel to Maitland. All men's matches kick-off at 2pm. Killarney Vale have the bye.
In the women's AFL Hunter Coast competition there are three double headers (Warners Bay v City, Cardiff v The Entrance Bateau Bay, Maitland v Terrigal Avoca) while Singleton welcome Killarney Vale to Rose Point Park (12pm).
