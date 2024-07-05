Route and station location: where should the high-speed rail go?

The high-speed rail has taken another small step forward, with the government calling on the industry to help plan the project's route and station locations.
The High Speed Rail Authority is looking for national and international experts or businesses to provide feedback and recommendations on the project.
A business case is expected to be presented to the government by the end of this year, and the Newcastle-Sydney section is expected to be first cab off the rank, with the Albanese Government committing $500 million for planning and corridor protection.
Earlier this year, the Newcastle Herald revealed the HSRA asked contractors to examine options for a new high-speed rail station at Broadmeadow.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the region would see huge benefits from the high-speed rail, which was "now another step closer".
"We know that the Sydney to Newcastle rail corridor is the busiest intercity rail line in Australia, with over 14.9 million passengers annually," Ms Claydon said.
"High-speed rail is a game-changer for our region - increasing capacity, cutting carbon, delivering better connectivity and creating good local jobs and opportunities."
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said engaging with industry experts was an opportunity to benchmark best practice and learn from high-speed rail networks across the globe.
"High-speed rail is a nation-shaping investment in supporting a growing and shifting population, better linking skilled workers with employment hubs and enabling our ambitious carbon reduction targets to be achieved," Ms King said.
"High-speed rail is central to our Government's vision for how we want to see Australia develop - not just next year or next decade but decades from now."
The HSRA is also seeking expert insights on using local manufacturing, green infrastructure and attracting private sector investment.
