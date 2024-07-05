Jets re-sign captain Cassidy Davis as US shot-stopper Izzy Nino departs

The Newcastle Jets' captain and most-capped player Cassidy Davis is set to continue an unbeaten run with her home-town's A-League side while the club has confirmed United States goalkeeper Izzy Nino will not be back.
Davis has re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets to be lining up for a 12th consecutive campaign.
The 29-year-old midfielder, who is currently playing for New Lambton in NPLW Northern NSW, holds the record for the most consecutive A-League appearances, men or women, and has played more games for the Jets than any other female with 153 games across 11 seasons.
The proud and unbreakable Novocastrian led from the front as Newcastle broke a six-year finals drought last campaign. After a 4-2 win over Western United in an epic elimination final the Jets succumbed 6-0 to premiers Melbourne City across a two-legged semi-final.
Davis produced the A-League Women's goal of the year with a stunning, stoppage-time volley from the top of the 18-yard box in round three.
Coach Ryan Campbell, who took the reins midway through last season after the departure of Gary van Egmond to a role in China, told the Newcastle Herald he expected to retain the core group of players that earned a finals appearance.
Strike weapons Melina Ayres and Sarina Bolden are both one year into two-year deals. Forward Lauren Allan and rising talent Emma Dundas are also confirmed signings and "good discussions" have unfolded with a number of other players.
But Nino, who was unavailable for the Jets' elimination final after copping a two-match ban for her part in an on-field tussle with Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik, has returned home to the United States.
The 24-year-old has signed for Spokane Zephyr FC in the new USL Super League, which will underpin the national competition.
"I've got three or four positions that I'm trying to fill and my goal would be that those players were experienced players," Campbell said.
"Goalkeeper is one position where we're really looking at the moment and trying to find the right fit for because I have a certain mould of goalkeeper that I really want to try to sign.
"Obviously shot-stopping and goalkeeping is first but we also want somebody that's willing to play with their feet and try to control the game a little bit more.
"The No.10 position is a really important one that we've spoken about and an experienced defender."
