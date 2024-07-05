League convert back doing what he knows best for Wildfires

TYZAC Jordan wanted a change of lifestyle away from the Eastern Suburbs rat race and was keen to have another crack at rugby league.
A Bondi boy, Jordan played for the Roosters in Harold Matthews Cup (under-17s) and SG Ball (under-19s).
Jordan was in year 12 at renowned rugby nursery Waverley College College when let go by the Roosters.
For six years, his world was rugby union. After playing for the Australian Schoolboys, he graduated to the Shute Shield, playing first grade for Randwick and Southern Districts.
At the end of last season, Jordan decided it was time for a change - on and off the field
He and his partner packed up and moved to Newcastle, where he trained in the preseason with the Newcastle Knights NSW Cup side and joined Macquarie.
If a week is a long time in politics, six years is an eternity in rugby league.
Jordan realised he had too much ground to make up in league and reached out to Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman.
After playing the last two games off the bench, Jordan will start at halfback against Eastwood at TG Millner on Saturday.
"I grew up playing rugby league and always wanted to go back," he said. "My girlfriend and I were keen to move as well, experience a new city and new lifestyle.
"I'm 25. I know that is young, but in footy it is a quite old. I played six games with Macquarie, mainly at hooker. There were gaps in the knowledge, so I moved to lock. That was when I made the decision.
"I have done so much learning over the past 10 years in rugby union and thought I'd put those skills to use."
Injuries to halfbacks Isaac Montoisy and Nick Murray have fast-tracked Jordan's progression at the Wildfires.
"I like the culture. In terms of winning, we are not in the best situation now. The spirit is really good and training is good. It's a positive environment to be in," Jordan said.
After playing 65 minutes in second grade against Western Sydney last round, Jordan replaced Murray (ankle) two minutes into first grade.
"I didn't get a chance to think about it, I just got thrust out there," he said. "It is like riding a bike. This week I have been getting used to the systems. It is a different playing style to Randwick, which is where I was last year. I have been box-kicking the house down at training, trying to do some catch-up work."
Jordan is one of the six changes for the clash against the Woods.
Ryan Twogood starts at hooker, Taufa Kinikini comes into the second-row, Tiueti Asi returns from suspension at breakaway, Ueta Tafuga has recovered from a hip issue and winger Frankie Nowell is back after a game out with concussion.
"Tyzac is a rough and tumble, aggressive nine," Coleman said. "He is settled here and wants to stay next year which is great for us."
"Ryan Twogood came on off the bench last week and added a spark. He won a jackal and got his head into a couple of dangerous spots. We wanted to reward him.
"Taufa could be anything. If he committed, had a massive off-season and got into it, he could play Super Rugby."
Eastwood are coming off a 31-19 defeat to West Harbour and sit two places and four points above the 10th-placed Wildfires (22 points).
"They are a young, fast side and have been in a lot of games," Coleman said. "They are similar to us. Mistakes are killing them.
"Our focus this week has been on the basics. Concentrating on what is next - the next training session, next game, next recovery session. Control what you can control. The areas we have been down on has been the effort areas. The areas that don't require talent."
