Repair was 'cheaper than parking station demolition'

Leading our news this morning is an exclusive story from Michael Parris revealing an engineering report Newcastle council used to justify demolishing the Mall parking station back in 2021 says the building could have been repaired for less than it eventually cost to knock down. City of Newcastle demolished the King Street car park "due to its poor structural condition and significant costs to make the building safe, compliant and operational". The Newcastle Herald reported in 2022 that the demolition costs had ballooned to an estimated $6.97 million.