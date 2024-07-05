Repair was 'cheaper than parking station demolition'

Welcome to the weekend, and we all know that in Newcastle lately, that usually means rain.
Leading our news this morning is an exclusive story from Michael Parris revealing an engineering report Newcastle council used to justify demolishing the Mall parking station back in 2021 says the building could have been repaired for less than it eventually cost to knock down. City of Newcastle demolished the King Street car park "due to its poor structural condition and significant costs to make the building safe, compliant and operational". The Newcastle Herald reported in 2022 that the demolition costs had ballooned to an estimated $6.97 million.
Also on parking, the current owner of two inner-city parking stations says the increase in people working-from-home has slashed customer demand. Darren Nicholson said his multi-storey car parks in King Street and Bolton Street were struggling to attract customers on Mondays and Fridays.
In Lake Macquarie, food truck owners say they have been driven to the brink of financial ruin after spending months caught in council red tape, Madeline Link reports. Kylie Rogers-Smith started Shirley's Canteen at Warners Bay with her husband Grant in the hope it would provide cash flow to bolster their struggling retail business. Instead, the couple's dream became a living "nightmare" which left them thousands of dollars worse off and redrawing from their home loan.
And in sport, Robert Dillon reports there is mouting speculation that Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga could be in line for a shock Queensland recall, providing he can get through Sunday's clash against the Raiders in Canberra without setback.
