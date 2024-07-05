Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Traditional mechanisms are powerless': railway climate protests stretch on

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 5 2024 - 6:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was suspended on a rail bridge in the Hunter on the morning of July 5, the 11th day of protests. Picture by Blockade Australia
A woman was suspended on a rail bridge in the Hunter on the morning of July 5, the 11th day of protests. Picture by Blockade Australia

TRAVELLING in the Hunter this weekend could become chaotic as ongoing train disruptions expected to clash with school holiday traffic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.