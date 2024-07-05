Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Eraring buzzing as 210-tonne transformer arrives for gigantic battery

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
July 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eraring buzzing as 210-tonne transformer arrives for gigantic battery
Eraring buzzing as 210-tonne transformer arrives for gigantic battery

A massive 210-tonne transformer has arrived at the Eraring Power Station, in a big step forward for Origin Energy's ambitious battery project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.