Eraring buzzing as 210-tonne transformer arrives for gigantic battery

A massive 210-tonne transformer has arrived at the Eraring Power Station, in a big step forward for Origin Energy's ambitious battery project.
The massive component is a key piece of the $600-million 460-megawatt battery will play a critical role in stabilising the energy grid as the state's transition away from fossil fuels.
A spokesperson for Origin Energy said it would essentially function like a massive funnel to safely deliver large amounts of electricity to the grid.
The transformer is almost 10 metres long and 7 metres wide, and can manage up to 285 million units of electrical power.
Transporting it to the site was a "logistical feat" covering nearly 60 kilometres from the Port of Newcastle to the power station, with two block trucks towing a 16-axle platform trailer, with an additional push truck at the rear for added support.
Once at the project site, cranes unloaded the transformer into its position within the battery's substation. A second identical unit is scheduled to arrive by the end of the month.
Along with the transformers, the battery energy storage system at Eraring will include 840 battery enclosures and 140 inverters, collectively managing the charging and discharging processes.
"Stage one of the large-scale battery project at Eraring is over halfway complete," an Origin spokesperson said.
"Bulk earthworks are nearly finished, and detailed civil construction is progressing. Trenching and piping of underground services are well underway, and mechanical equipment deliveries are currently ongoing."
The battery is anticipated to come online towards the end of 2025.
In May, the Newcastle Herald revealed the life of Eraring Power Station would be extended until August 2027, as part of a plan to support the rollout of clean energy infrastructure.
