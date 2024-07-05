Man robbed 7-Eleven of Maltesers and dog food, hit businesses for cash

A ROBBERY spree across one wild weekend in Newcastle saw a man escape with a stash of chocolate, dog food, soft drinks and more than $2700 in cash from several businesses.
Matthew Gerard Upson was struggling with his mental health and using illicit drugs in July last year when he bounced haphazardly between bottle shops, Woolworths, a takeaway restaurant, a Smokemart and a 7-Eleven.
The now 35-year-old fronted Newcastle District Court, supported by his mother and a friend, via video link from custody on Friday when he was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.
With time served since he was arrested just days after the offending, he will be eligible for release in May next year.
Upson's spree began just before 2.30am on Friday, July 14, when he walked into the 7-Eleven on Glebe Road at Adamstown and picked up soft drinks, Maltesers, lolly snakes and dog food to the value of $31.40.
The lone staff member refused to open the automatic doors until Upson paid, but he ultimately managed to escape and flee within about six minutes, before police arrived.
He tried his luck at the Smokemart in the Wallsend shopping plaza on July 15, but was "stunned" when the staff members refused to comply with his demands.
He walked straight to the Liquorland instead and told an employee, quietly and calmly: "Give me all the f***ing money out of the till right now."
Scared he might be hiding a weapon in his pockets, the staff member handed over $690 in cash and Upson fled.
It was later that evening at about 8pm that he hit Burger Chef at Elermore Vale and collected a stash of $500, then tried to steal from the nearby Hotel Elermore bottle shop.
The next day, on July 16, he walked into Woolworths at Jesmond and demanded money, making off with $1500 from the cash drawer.
Judge Peter McGrath told the court it was clear Upson was "haphazard" in going from premises to premises without any attempt to disguise his face, wearing easily identifiable clothes and being captured on CCTV.
"It's plain there was no planning or forethought into the offending at all," he said.
The "flurry" of offending followed an incident on September 20, 2022, where Upson targeted a Bottlemart in Mayfield and robbed it of $400.
The man behind the counter noticed he had a faded tattoo on his left hand that was "like a butterfly".
The court heard had been reported as a missing person that month, and on July 18, 2023, he was observed in Newcastle and arrested. His carer told police he hadn't been taking his medication.
Judge McGrath said Upson had a significant criminal history and was on a court order at the time of the offending.
The court heard he had struggled with significant and long-term mental health and substance abuse disorder, and was working full time while in prison. Judge McGrath found special circumstances in the case.
Upson had pleaded guilty to five charges, and two others were taken into account at sentencing.
