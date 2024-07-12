Epitome of family living near premier beaches and vibrant dining precincts

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Step into this magnificent and spacious residence treasured for 25 years and now ready to embrace a new family.
This impeccable home exudes a warm and inviting atmosphere, enhanced by its generous layout and plentiful natural light.
The three distinct living areas, including an upstairs rumpus room ensure ample space for relaxation and enjoyment for all.
This exceptional home boasts four large bedrooms upstairs, and two full-size bathrooms, including a master ensuite with a spa bath.
Additionally, a convenient powder room adds to the home's practicality.
The spacious, gas kitchen provides abundant preparation and storage space.
Outside, the covered alfresco area and beautifully landscaped gardens offer the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining and leisure.
Immaculately presented and brimming with modern comforts, including ducted air-conditioning and plantation shutters, this home epitomises Merewether living.
Every detail has been thoughtfully considered, ensuring a lifestyle of absolute comfort and style.
Location is everything, and here you'll find yourself just a stone's throw from Dixon Park Beach, Empire Park, and Bar Beach.
For surfers and swimmers, the ocean's proximity is a dream come true.
When you're ready for some urban exploration, The Junction precinct and Darby Street offer a plethora of dining and shopping options, ensuring there's always something to discover.
