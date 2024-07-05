Wanderers gunning for premiers Maitland as roles reversed

MARCUS Christensen discovered pretty quickly how big a price Maitland put on beating the competition heavyweights in Newcastle.
Christensen played the 2019 season with Maitland.
The Blacks didn't have a local derby and triumphs over the big-city rivals were celebrated wholeheartedly.
Back at Wanderers where he is captain, Christensen reckons the roles are now reversed ahead of the Two Blues' clash with the Blacks at No.2 Sportsground.
After winning the major and minor premiership double in 2023 to end a 24-year drought, Maitland are 14 points clear at the top of the Hunter Rugby table.
"They thrive on coming down here and knocking off a Newcastle team," Christensen said. "For a while, they probably weren't getting the results they deserved. That has changed. They have a squad the town and their supporters can get behind.
"Now it's the rest of us coming for them as opposed to them coming for us."
Wanderers have lost both previous encounters to the Blacks this season - 22-13 in round two and 34-29 in round seven - but their confidence is high after big wins over University (61-15) and Southern Beaches (62-26).
Christensen said the arrival mid-season of giant lock Ngaruhe Jones has added a new dimension to the Two Blues.
"We had been missing that one extra big body," Christensen said. "Our lineout has improved. It helps when you are throwing to a man mountain.
"We also have another big ball-runner, who can create second phase play."
Winger Tom Lovegrove return for Maitland but coach Luke Cunningham will err on the side of caution with point-scoring fly-half Hare Meihana, who has hand and shoulder issues.
"As much as I want him there, if I give him this week off, we have the bye the following week," Cunningham said. "Then we have the run-in to the finals."
Sam Parkinson will start in the No.10 jumper for a second game.
"Parko controlled the game pretty well against University," Cunningham said. "He doesn't offer the same kicking game as Hare, but he knows our patterns, distributed the ball well and directed the forwards around the park.
"Wanderers have been pretty impressive in the past three weeks. Their forward pack are setting the platform and the backs are getting the rewards."
Hamilton will be without Liam Bowden for the battle with Southern Beaches at Ernie Calland Field after the breakaway received a three-game week suspension.
Bowden was found guilty of leading with his head after being sent off for an exchange with Merewether lock Ollie Kelly last round.
In a reshuffled pack, Hamish Gibson makes his first-grade debut alongside Billy Clay in the second row. Hamish McKie returns at fullback.
Dave Puchert returns at prop for Merewether's clash with University at Townson Oval.
The Students welcome back Francis Ieremia at No.8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.