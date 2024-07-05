Calls for road safety after child hit by a car last week

A woman whose son was hit by a car last week is calling for stronger road safety in Lake Macquarie.
Mel and Brad Hunter received a phone call that no parent ever wants to get on the afternoon of Thursday June 27.
Their 12-year-old son, Myles had been hit by car while riding his bike home from school on Tirriki Street, Charlestown.
"I think it's gonna be a while for us to be confident for Myles to do things on his own, that fear is always going to be in the back of our heads," Mel Hunter said.
"It has been surreal, it has been a week that no parent should have to go through."
Myles had to have 20 stitches on his head, broke both bones in his right arm and broke his femur and tibia in his right leg. He will be in a wheelchair for eight weeks.
As Ms Hunter prepared for Myles to come home on Friday July 5, she said she was thankful he wore a helmet and was a road-safe kid.
"This could happen to anyone's child, it was just unfortunate that it happened to our son," she said.
Along with a growing number of Lake Macquarie residents, Ms Hunter wants to see improvements in pedestrian infrastructure.
She urged drivers to be cautious in school zones and questioned a lack of footpaths in the area.
There is no footpath on Tirikki Street, which sometimes gave people no choice but to ride or walk on the road.
"I'm trying to make things better not just for Myles but for all kids, to be safe and to be able to get to and from school and be safe on the road or on a footpath," she said.
She acknowledged that footpaths could be expensive but that it was worth it for neighbourhood safety.
"I think it's an easy cop-out for someone to say it is just too expensive. Well my answer is and my question as well, how can you put a price on somebody's life," she said.
Lake Macquarie Greens candidates, Bryce Ham and Jane Oakley said parents in Lake Macquarie were most concerned about their kids walking to and from school.
"It's the safety of our children and it is also to ensure that everyone in our community can get around safely, it seems like Australian cities are completely designed with drivers in mind," Ms Oakley said.
