'Three brave women in Bali': Rebecca Ode one step closer to home

EVERY ounce of positive energy Rebecca Ode's family and friends have is flowing towards the 36-year-old after an accident in Bali left her battling horrific injuries.
Jesse Wilton is coordinating efforts to bring Bec home to Newcastle.
He puts the way the family has managed the traumatic situation down to the "three brave women" overseas.
"Jordy [Mr Wilton's partner and Bec's sister], and mum, and Becky," he said.
"Our positive energy is just flowing to them, we don't have much to give but we're making sure we're brave for them."
Bec suffered significant injuries in an accident while overseas in Bali.
It left her with a shattered eye socket, broken collarbone and battling a brain haemorrhage in a foreign hospital hours from home.
Lawson Rankin's father Phillip is also overseas helping Bec's family navigate the complex journey to bring her home. He knows all too well what the difficulties are after his son was in a serious accident in Bali.
The generosity of the community, including complete strangers, has absolutely overwhelmed the family and helped lighten the heavy financial burden of trying to bring Bec home.
A GoFundMe has raised more than $156,000 in just two days. Some have given $5, others $6000, but Mr Wilton said every donation means the world to them.
"It is overwhelming," he said.
"I can see some people putting $5 to their name in there, and that person who is putting $5 in there, that might be all they have and they're thinking of Becky.
"That's the amazing thing about this community, or wherever it's coming from, people might not have much and are going through their own tough times but they'll put in whatever they can."
There is still little information about what exactly happened to Bec, who was found unconscious on a Balinese island, but Mr Wilton said she has started to try to speak.
Her speech was slurred and it's unclear yet what is the result of swelling or possible brain damage.
Bec has had surgery for her injuries, but the family wants to medically evacuate her to Australia as soon as possible to minimise some of the scarring and manage her recovery back home.
Mr Wilton said they expect she could be blind in her left eye as a result of the accident.
Now they are waiting on a CT scan for a medical team to be able to put together a plan to bring her home.
"Her sister Jordy sleeps by her side every night," he said.
Bec's progress will determine the altitude at which she can be flown home, if she needs to fly lower it will cost more.
Flying at a higher altitude is still expected to cost in the order of $130,000.
Mr Wilton said the goal is to get her home as soon as possible.
"I also want to thank the first responders, both Bali locals and expats that really helped, they were one of the main reasons why Becky got to hospital," he said.
"They were complete strangers and they just stayed by her side," he said.
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed it is providing consular assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.