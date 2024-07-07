Americana star Tyler Childers headlines first Howlin Country fest

Newcastle's leading music promoter is taking on a chance on the rising popularity of country music by booking fast-rising American country star Tyler Childers as the headliner for their first-ever Howlin Country festival on The Foreshore in Newcastle.
Today the first announced line-up for the boutique festival on Saturday, February 15 is Tyler Childers supported by Australian acts Brad Cox (the hottest property in Australian country music), indie folk band Sons of The East, contemporary country talent Taylor Moss and Newcastle's own Austin Mackay.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 11, at 2pm to those who register for pre-sale on the Howlin Country website, and to the general public on Friday, July 12, at 10am.
The Newcastle show is expected to be Childers' only appearance outside of capital cities on his Australian tour.
"Tyler's CV speaks for itself," Howlin Country festival director Angus Harper said. "He's an Americana music award winner. And a Grammy nominee. He sold out his US tour, including two shows at Madison Square Garden. He's huge. We're so excited to have him as part of his tour of Australia."
Tickets are priced at $150 for general admission (all ages) and $200 for the Howlin Express VIP Experience which includes premium seating, express entry and dedicated bar service.
"The way of the world seems to be moving toward this microfestival, it means that we can put on a great bill of acts," Harper said.
"It's not going to be huge country music, like a Tamworth, or CMC with multiple days, lots of acts. It's a boutique thing, the line-up will reflect that. It's not going to be a huge day out from midday.
"It allows us to keep the ticket price reasonable, which I think is important for people and families."
The show will begin at 2pm and finish 10pm. Markets and food stalls will be on the grounds, with the set-up on Foreshore Park.
"We look at a lot of trends in the world. And we have a lot of friends in the festival industry. And we talk," Harper said.
"We look at metrics, we look at stats, we look at all sort of things. We know the cost of living is hard. That affected a lot of things, including day to day concerts on weekends, and ticket sales for artists. We think this formula works. We're excited about it. It's obviously a bit of a gamble for us as well but we believe in it. And think it will be a fantastic event."
The choice Tyler Childers as headliner is an astute statement: he's a highly respected and appreciated independent voice in the country music scene, who has carved a reputation for thought-provoking, original songs that cut across traditional country music tastes.
"We are excited for Howlin to not be just big country," Harper said. "We want to introduce some other genres into the festival, whether that's folk or bluegrass or Americana, the world of country music is huge, and it's not just about commercial country or big country, or songs you hear on the radio.
"We want to introduce other artists who are doing amazing things. Tyler Childers is one of those, who might slip under the radar for people who listen to big country ot country radio.
"In the country world, he is right up there."
Harper is optimistic of adding a second stage to the festival, featuring a lot of home-grown Newcastle and Hunter talent, as well music off-site and around the site on the day.
Howlin Country promoter Greg "Moe" Mathew said, "Newcastle will always have a strong connection to the country, and it feels like a big country town with a beach. It's about time Newcastle had an event celebrating that connection."
Brad Cox, 29, took home three Golden Guitars in 2024 - best album (Acres), Best Male Talent and top-selling album (Acres). In coming months he plays the Mt Isa Rodeo, Gympie Muster and Deni Ute Muster. His band includes some top guns from Newcastle. He's struck a chord since his debut album in 2018, which included Too Drunk to Drive and Lake House, and later Give Me Tonight and Drinking Season, Now She Ain't and Acres.
Sons of The East have a huge following, with more than 300 million streams of the songs. They have just finished the European leg of their current tour and crossed into the US for 29 dates.. They formed in 2011 and released their album, Palomar Parade, in 2022.
Austin Mackay, 22, calls Newcastle home. He's released several new tracks in the last year in both his Dancing Through the Fire EP and latest release, Call Me Lover.
Taylor Moss, who lives in Melbourne, has a contemporary country sound, hitting the charts with Country Proud, Get It Girl, What Am I Gonna Do? She released her latest single, Gone Fishin', last month.
Tyler Childers has made his reputation with a bagful of solid original songs, most notably Feathered Indians, from his breaththrough Purgatory album (2017). It's a love song with bite, to say the least. He is a lyrics-first singer, capturing ageless images and current social conditions in almost the same breath, with songs like Whitehouse Road and Long Violent History, laid over traditional bluegrass and country instrumentation.
His songs All Your'n and In Your Love are already wedding favourites.
Newcastle country music performer Finnian Johnson summed up Childers this way: "He's his own artist. There's not anyone who can mimic what he's doing. It's so raw, and pure, and I think that's one of reasons people are drawn to him."
