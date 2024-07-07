Newcastle Herald
Americana star Tyler Childers headlines first Howlin Country fest

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
July 8 2024
Kentucky-born country music star Tyler Childers will headline the Howlin Country microfestival in Newcastle on February 15, 2025.
Newcastle's leading music promoter is taking on a chance on the rising popularity of country music by booking fast-rising American country star Tyler Childers as the headliner for their first-ever Howlin Country festival on The Foreshore in Newcastle.

