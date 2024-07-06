Kalyn Ponga set to state a case for Queensland Origin recall

HE hasn't played for his club side for almost 11 weeks, and his last State of Origin appearance was two years ago.
But there is mounting speculation that Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga could be in line for a shock Queensland recall, providing he can get through Sunday's clash against the Raiders in Canberra without setback.
The reigning Dally M medallist will make his long-awaited return, after surgery to repair a foot ligament he ruptured playing against Canterbury on April 21, and Maroons coach Billy Slater is expected to be watching intently, given that hours later he will be choosing a squad for the interstate-series decider at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.
A strong showing from Ponga will no doubt provide Slater with food for thought, after incumbent Queensland fullback Reece Walsh was concussed in the early minutes of Origin I and struggled to make an impact as NSW levelled the series in Melbourne last week.
A host of former Queensland stars, including Corey Parker, Sam Thaiday and Scott Sattler, have urged Slater in recent days to consider reinstating Ponga.
But to have any chance, the 26-year-old will presumably need to shine against Canberra in a game that shapes as crucial for both teams' play-off hopes.
The other Newcastle player likely to come under Slater's microscope is veteran centre Dane Gagai, who was 18th man for the Maroons in Origin II.
Queensland need to find a replacement for winger Xavier Coates, who tore his hamstring last week.
Gagai, 33, last played for Queensland in 2022, and of his 22 Origin appearances, 12 have been on the wing, scoring 11 tries in the process.
In 2017, he won the Wally Lewis Medal as Queensland's player of the series, playing exclusively on the wing.
The other option Slater will presumably consider as replacement for Coates is Selwyn Cobbo, but as far as Knights coach Adam O'Brien is concerned, Gagai deserves to be next cab off the rank.
"Gags has done more than enough," O'Brien said.
"He's done it time and time again for his state. He does it every weekend for us.
"Look, Billy's aware of what Dane brings, and I think that's why he was there as 18th man.
"It's not my job to pick their team, but I reckon if he was there for the last one and now someone is missing, then put Gags in.
"He's done it before."
Meanwhile, the Knights have confirmed that injured five-eighth Tyson Gamble has re-signed for two more seasons.
Gamble, who hasn't played since breaking a bone in his foot playing against the Wests Tigers on May 11, joined the Knights from Brisbane at the start of last season and has since strung together 32 top-grade games.
"Tyson has been a major contributor since his arrival at the Knights," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"His energy and enthusiasm are contagious for everyone around him, he plays with a toughness that has earned the respect of his teammates and this community. This selfless attitude Tyson brings to our club has meant extending his contract was an easy decision. We are delighted he will remain a Newcastle Knight."
The Newcastle Rugby League community in mourning after the passing of former champion winger Bob Horne.
Horne, who played for Central Charlestown, represented Newcastle in wins against Great Britain in 1962 and in the famous State Cup final against Parramatta in 1964, scoring tries in both games.
Horne was in his early 80s.
