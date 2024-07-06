Newcastle Herald
Latest News

Sporting Declaration: Tough situation when the cap doesn't fit

By Robert Dillon
July 7 2024 - 9:00am
Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
FORMER Knights coach Brian Smith once provided me with an insight, which I've never forgotten, into the challenge of recruiting and retaining players and fitting them all inside a salary cap.

