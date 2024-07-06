Rock 'n' roll fuel straight from The Angels tank

Perhaps the ghosts of Angels past were in the room, floating with the spirits of a building that used to house a pizza joint and a brothel. Getting off just as much as the fans you could see: happy go-go dancers past their prime, young girls swaying to the beat, sixty-somethings getting a mainline hit of better days, musos who grew up with these riffs in their daily diet.
Rock 'n' roll never dies. The Angels know better than most.
Front man Nick Norton was the perfect actor to lead a pack of Brewsters (John, Rick, Tom and Sam) through a blazing set of hits that tickled the memories of many.
Norton played drums in the band for more than a decade before stepping out front when Dave Gleeson departed the band. A different flavour for sure, but up to the task with gritty showmanship, decent vocals and adding his guitar to a wall of sound that's a trademark of the band.
The night kicked off with Night Attack, setting the tone for a high energy menu of greatest hits built on tight riffs and searing lyrics. No Secrets followed right behind, turning up the dial.
Modestly operating from opposite stage ends, Rick Brewster and John Brewster delivered the goods.
The cascading riffs of Take A Long Line as rich as ever.
Marseilles bounding into your brain like that first sip of mother's milk, or should I say first shot of vodka.
After The Rain and Shadow Boxer triggering thoughts of big nights long gone.
Fashion and Fame felt like it had lost nothing over time. Well, there was no Doc, and there will never be another Doc, so I take that back. But maybe, just maybe, it brings a little of Doc back when it's played.
As for Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again. That song has a life of it's own. It's almost like it belongs to the world, not the band. And playing it mid-set was a great reminder that it does not define The Angels, far from it.
The band delivered one song from their spanking new album, Ninety Nine, in the middle of the set and nobody blinked. Norton and Sam Brewster have mastered making new music in the same vein as the old music.
John Brewster blew the crowd away with a masterful harmonica solo right after Gotta Get Out of This Place, proving there's plenty more fight left in the dog, if there were any doubts.
This Angels tour is aptly called 50 Not Out. Godspeed to the legends.
