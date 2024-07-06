Teenager killed in horror crash at Salt Ash

A teenager is dead, and three others are in hospital after a horrific crash at Salt Ash in the Port Stephens area overnight.
The 17-year-old driver allegedly returned a positive result on a roadside breath test when police arrived and found a white Ford Falcon carrying five teens between the ages of 14 and 17 had left the road and crashed into a tree.
Paramedics arrived and, with the help of first responders, tried to save a 16-year-old passenger, but he died on the way to hospital.
The youngest passenger, aged 14, and two 17-year-olds were taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement, and the driver was taken for mandatory testing.
Port Stephens-Hunter police officers arrived on the tragic scene at Lemon Tree Passage about 10.45pm on Friday, June 5, and said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the scene to contact the Police crash investigation unit or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
