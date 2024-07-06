Trail bike rider killed in crash at Lake Macquarie

A man has died after losing control of a trail bike on the western side of Lake Macquarie on Saturday, July 6.
Police arrived on the scene at Watt Street near Windermere Park at Lake Macquarie about 3pm where they said the 50-year-old could not be saved despite the efforts of paramedics.
Officers said in a brief statement that the man had been travelling along Watt Street when he lost control and crashed into a tree.
It was the weekend's second road death after a tragic crash at Salt Ash that killed a 16-year-old boy and hospitalised three other teenagers when their car left the road and collided with a tree on Lemon Tree Passage Road overnight.
Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the trail bike crash, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
