Good fences make good neighbours: council seeks to shore up boundary technicality

In the north, while MidCoast council has generally taken responsibility for the management of Jimmys Beach, which has been plagued by erosion for years, the placement of the LGA boundaries between it and Port Stephens on the extremities of the banks could raise an uncertain technical argument over whether the beach is in fact in the Port Stephens LGA. Meanwhile, the Hunter River border, which Port Stephens has traditionally managed, could similarly be argued to belong to Maitland.