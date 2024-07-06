Maitland area man accused of throwing knife that seriously wounded another man

A Maitland man has been charged over allegedly throwing a knife at a 26-year-old, causing a serious injury to the man's eye, police say, during an altercation at Morpeth.
Local officers were called to a business at George Street on Wednesday night, July 3, where they were the two men were involved in an altercation and that the younger had been seriously injured.
He was taken to Maitland Hospital and was eventually transferred to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment, while the older 36-year-old was arrested and charged when he came to Maitland Police Station the following Friday morning.
Police have charged the man with reckless wounding and wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and he is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday, July 9.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Maitland Police charged a 21-year-old Queensland woman for allegedly staging another obstruction on a nearby Hunter train line on Saturday.
Police were told protesters had gained access to the rail corridor at Farley. The protest group Blockade Australia claimed responsibility for the stunt, which followed 12 consecutive days of similar action obstructing the region's coal lines in what the group described as their longest disruption.
The 21-year-old appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
