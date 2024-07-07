'I'm really happy with where we are sitting': Blacks on track to go back to back

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham could not have scripted it better.
The Blacks produced a professional display to dispose of Wanderers 46-19 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The up-shot. They enter the bye weekend 14 points clear at the top of the ladder. Their premiership defence well and truly on track.
While the Two Blues, Hamilton and Merewether have to negotiate catch-up games, the Blacks will use the 'wet weather' round to rest up and reset.
"I am really happy with where we are sitting going into the bye," Cunningham said. "We will use the final three games to polish a few things. We just need to keep fine-tuning what we are doing."
Maitland fly-half Hare Meihana was again outstanding. He made the most of a strong breeze in the first half to pin the home side at their own end. Once on the front foot, Meihana picked his passes. Fullback Pat Batey was the main beneficiary, crossing for five tries.
"Hare is a genuine game manager," Cunningham said. "The way he directs play, he is so controlled."
"He is never flustered."The big thing is that he is more confident in his own ability. he has realised how good he can be.
"He has a fantastic kick on him, but also his awareness to notice when the opposition are dropping guys back and to go through the hands."
Wanderers were on the end of a 28-8 penalty count from referee Richard Parker. Ben Ham (27th minute) and Nik Mylonas (50th) received yellow cards and prop Willie Leoso (61st) a red card for dissent.
Wanderers only trailed 14-12 at half-time, courtesy of tries to winger Nimi Qio and hooker Nik Mylonas.
However, Maitland made the most of their numerical advantage, crossing for two tries after the Mylonas sinbin to blow the game open.
In the end, they finished with six tries.
"The plan was to be composed with the footy and try and turn the screws," Cunningham said. "I think we frustrated them with the way we played.
"The urgency and effort in defence is what I am most proud of. The last five minutes we were on our own tryline and their urgency to get up off the deck when the game was already won was outstanding."
Wanderers assistant coach Todd Henderson conceded "our discipline let us down".
"We were on the back foot a lot," he said. "We will be asking for clarity on a number of calls.
"First half, we put in a massive effort. We thought we were in a good spot at the break. The sin bin and send off crippled us in the second half.
"To the boys credit, they kept fighting and scored the last try. That is a positive heading into next week."
The loss dropped Wanderers to fourth spot on 32 points, but they have two games in hand against third-placed Hamilton and second-placed Merewether.
"So far, Maitland are the yardstick," Henderson said. "They control the game so well. Hare's kicking game was good again. He put us on the back foot and we had to work our way out of territory."
Elsewhere Saturday, Merewether No.8 Lachy Milton scored two tries as the Greens beat University 37-17 at Townson Oval.
The home side led 22-14 at half-time and finished with six tries.
At Ernie Calland Field, Hamilton ran in seven tries in a 47-21 victory over Southern Beaches.
