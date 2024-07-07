Matt Lantry now in line for seven-season stretch at same Newcastle RL club

MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry is now eyeing off a seven-season stretch at the same Newcastle Rugby League club following his contract extension announced over the weekend.
Lantry, who joined the Pickers prior to COVID hitting in 2020, signed on the dotted line until the end of 2026 and hasn't ruled out longer in black and white colours.
"I'm not saying I'm going to finish coaching in 2026, but whenever that point may be at Maitland then I really need to think about making sure I leave this place in the best condition possible," Lantry said.
Two-time defending premiers Maitland currently sit on top of the Newcastle RL ladder approaching the second half of this campaign.
Lantry previously steered Wests to a title in his third season (2019) and has enjoyed stints at Central, Knights (NSW Cup) and Great Branxton (Group 21).
The likes of Cessnock's Harry Siejka (2026), Kurri's Rip Taylor (2026), Macquarie's Jye Bayley (2026), Souths' Andrew Ryan (2025, option for 2026) and Central's Adam Bettridge (2025) are all on longer-term coaching deals at Newcastle RL clubs.
