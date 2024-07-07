One man missing 20 hours, three rescued after boat capsize at Swansea

A YOUNG man is missing and three others have been pulled from the water at Lake Macquarie after a boat capsized on Saturday night.
Police and members of the public were on Sunday morning desperately searching for a 23-year-old man who remained unaccounted for overnight.
Emergency services were called to Channel Street at Swansea after reports multiple people were plunged into the water when a small boat overturned.
Lake Macquarie police officers were told three men - two aged 23 and another aged 20 - had been safely pulled from the water at Dobinson Drive, Swansea.
One 23-year-old man was still missing.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the three men at the scene, with one 23-year-old taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia.
The master of the boat, also aged 23, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, police said.
A multi-agency search for the missing man was conducted with Marine Area Command, PolAir, a search helicopter and Fire and Rescue NSW in attendance, before being suspended due to poor light.
The search resumed on Sunday morning with crews on board boats, jet skis and the Westpac Surf Lifesaving NSW helicopter.
Family members took to social media last night to plead for the public's help as they searched. A crowd of loved ones gathered at the Pelican foreshore on Sunday morning as the operation continued.
Anyone with information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
