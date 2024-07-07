Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

One man missing 20 hours, three rescued after boat capsize at Swansea

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 7 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A search is under way for a missing boater at Swansea. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A search is under way for a missing boater at Swansea. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A YOUNG man is missing and three others have been pulled from the water at Lake Macquarie after a boat capsized on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.