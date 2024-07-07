Magic end Jaffas' 27-game unbeaten streak, Olympic take important win

Broadmeadow ended Lambton's Herculean 27-match unbeaten streak in NPLM Northern NSW while Newcastle Olympic seized an equally important win against Charlestown during round 18 over the weekend.
Magic routed the back-to-back defending champions 6-0 at Arthur Edden Oval on Saturday to move within one point of the ladder-leading Jaffas.
Lambton, who were without goalkeeper Ben Kennedy plus centre-back Nikolai Topor-Stanley and lost midfielder Reece Papas to a red card for dissent in the 50th minute, had not lost a league game since May 20 last year.
Magic already held a 2-0 lead when Papas was given his marching orders after Bailey Wells stabbed home a rebound off a corner in the 10th minute then Riley Smith nodded on from close range from a free kick in the 39th minute.
James Cresnar made it 3-0 in the 61st minute before Sam Donnellan finished with a well-timed volley from directly in front in the 70th minute.
Alex Rose and Jeremy Wilson then added goals in stoppage time.
The win elevated second-placed Broadmeadow to 42 points and within one point of Lambton (43), who have a game in hand over Magic, and came after losing 1-0 to third-placed Edgeworth (29) on Wednesday night.
Lambton had beaten Magic in their past seven encounters across the NPL and Australia Cup. Broadmeadow's only joy was a 3-1 win in the Charity Shield before this season.
"I felt we were pretty strong prior [to the red card] as well ... overall, not only did we score six goals, but more importantly we didn't concede against them whereas in the past we have. That's something that we've been working on," Magic coach Jim Cresnar said.
On Sunday, Olympic (26) were 2-1 winners over fourth-placed Charlestown (28) at Lisle Carr Oval to jump from seventh place into fifth. Olympic led 2-0 at half-time after Lachlan West buried a rebound in the 11th minute then Jye Rodway fired a shot into the net from the top of the 18-yard box in the 28th minute. Azzurri pulled one back deep into stoppage off a corner.
Weston (19) were 1-0 winners over Valentine (23) at Weston Park on Sunday with the only goal coming in the eighth minute after Dominic Archbold made the most of a defensive fumble to finish into an open net.
In other games on Saturday, Carter Smith produced a hat-trick as Cooks Hill (22) beat Adamstown 6-0 at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field and Maitland (24) edged last-placed Lake Macquarie 4-2 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
The Edgeworth-New Lambton clash set down for Jack McLaughlan Oval on Saturday was postponed, as was the Golden Eagles' NPLW match against Olympic at Alder Park.
The three other women's matches on Sunday were relocated to the artificial surface at Speers Point with Adamstown beating Mid Coast 8-1. The Maitland-Warners Bay and Azzurri-Magic games were kicking off at 7pm.
