Trophy Eyes stage dive victim regains some movement after spinal injury

NEWCASTLE rock band Trophy Eyes says there is still a long road to recovery ahead for the 24-year-old woman who suffered spinal injuries at one of their US concerts in April.
But they were "happy to share" that Bird Piche, injured during their opening song at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, New York, on April 30, had regained some movement and feeling in her limbs.
"We are happy to share that Bird is underway in the rehab phase of her recovery," an online update says.
With physical therapy, she has regained movement in her arms and wrists, and feeling has returned to her legs and feet, the post says.
"We all share the same eager optimism for her recovery, however, spinal injuries are very serious, and require a lot of hard work and patience - the first year of rehabilitation is critical.
"Bird's tenacity and hard work means that, hopefully soon, she will leave her unit and continue her rehab and recovery in an accessible new home."
They were working closely with Bird's family to help with her recovery "any way we can", the band's statement said, and they thanked the community for their support through "this unbelievably difficult time".
The woman suffered horrendous injuries when Trophy Eyes frontman John Floreani stage-dived into the crowd at the Mohawk Place gig.
The concert was immediately shut down and Floreani accompanied Piché and her family to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo where she underwent surgery.
They were "heartbroken" the band members said at the time.
"This situation has shaken us all to our core".
So far, a GoFundMe fundraiser has raised USD $87,082 of a $100,000 target.
The Buffalo show where she was injured was the fourth in Trophy Eyes' 28-date US tour.
Trophy Eyes are one of Newcastle's most successful musical exports and regularly tour the US where they have a significant fan base.
