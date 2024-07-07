Newcastle Herald
Trophy Eyes stage dive victim regains some movement after spinal injury

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
July 7 2024 - 7:00pm
Trophy eyes singer John Floreani on stage at the Newcastle Supercars in 2023, Picture by Marina Neil.
NEWCASTLE rock band Trophy Eyes says there is still a long road to recovery ahead for the 24-year-old woman who suffered spinal injuries at one of their US concerts in April.

Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

