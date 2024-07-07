Tigers coach slams 'worst performance in two years' after 9-1 loss

TIGERS coach Ben Brown labelled it "absolutely atrocious" and "our worst performance in two years".
Despite struggling since earning promotion back to the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League last season, Brown can't recall a worst showing than Sunday's 9-1 loss against Norths in Newcastle.
"Absolutely atrocious. Our worst performance in two years. Got to learn to be consistent," Brown told the Newcastle Herald.
Tigers opened this campaign with a 0-all draw away to perennial heavyweights Gosford, but have now suffered 12 straight defeats.
They have come within one or two goals on four occasions so far this year, but the round-13 blowout exceeded a 7-0 thrashing from Maitland on June 16.
Sean Johnston scored for cellar-dwellers Tigers to make it 2-1 in the 14th minute before conceding five goals in the space of 10 minutes either side of half-time.
Kurt Walters and Ed Hunt both netted hat-tricks for Norths, ranked second on the ladder and eyeing a title three-peat.
Gosford remain on top following a 6-2 victory against visiting Souths while goals to Ben Ferguson and Jacob Searle helped hosts Wests move to outright third spot after overcoming Maitland 2-0.
In the women's first-grade competition on Saturday leaders Oxfords easily accounted for second-placed Regals 7-1, Tigers upset Souths 3-2 and University edged past Gosford 3-2.
MEN'S LADDER: Gosford 22, Norths 18, Wests 14, Souths 12, Maitland 11, Tigers 1.
WOMEN'S LADDER: Oxfords 27, Regals 22, Souths 17, University 16, Tigers 14, Gosford 13, Norah Head 7.
