Kosciuszko calling for Clear Thinking after maintaining perfect record

SCONE trainer Paul Messara believes Great British import Clear Thinking will now feature in Kosciuszko discussions after maintaining a perfect record with an impressive Highway Handicap display at Randwick.
The four-year-old mare has won three from three since starting her race career in the Upper Hunter last month, culminating in Saturday's surging late run out of traffic on a heavy track.
"Much better form today around her [Clear Thinking] today. Tanglewood [runner-up] is a very good horse and he kept going right to the line so it's a big effort to show that turn of foot on this type of ground,'' Messara told Sky Racing media.
Clear Thinking, getting home by 0.26 lengths, has exceeded expectations.
"She's been a complete surprise for us. Coming out and doing what she's done has been a bonus and where she goes from here will be another bonus," he said.
Clear Thinking moves to the second line of pre-nomination betting ($8) for the $2million Kosciuszko on October 19.
"Obviously with these three wins on the board now she will be a horse that will feature in those [Kosciuszko] discussions," Messara said.
