'Beacon of hope': koala hospital welcomes birth of first joey

Port Stephens Koala Hospital has welcomed the first ever birth of a koala joey at the facility.
The hospital's management said in a statement they were thrilled to make the announcement of the arrival of Birubi, the female joey named from the language of the Worimi people as an acknowledgement of the contributions of First Nations communities to the hospital's shared history, culture and identity.
For almost 30 years, the hospital has been dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned koalas.
"This momentous occasion represents a pinnacle achievement in our mission to support and sustain koala populations in the Port Stephens region," management said in a statement.
President Ron Land said the birth of Birubi was a milestone.
"Please welcome a baby girl for mum Midnight Rose and proud dad Blinky," he said.
"This little treasure is the first koala actually conceived and born at our hospital, and when big enough, she will be released into the wild.
"Another day in the wonderful world of Port Stephens Koala Hospital."
The non-profit organisation was established in 1987 and has been at the forefront of koala conservation ever since.
The arrival of Birubi was a "beacon of hope" for the future of koalas in the wild, hospital management said.
