Newcastle festival director to 'transition' away from New Annual to Redfern

JUST days after launching the program for the fourth New Annual festival in Newcastle, curator and producer Adrian Burnett has announced his plans to move on.
The City of Newcastle says Mr Burnett will oversee the delivery of the festival which runs from September 27 to October 6, despite "transitioning" to his new role from August 1.
Insiders say Mr Burnett, who has continued living in Sydney throughout his time as curator and producer of the festival, was not expected to remain involved with New Annual in the long term.
His new role is as head of programming for Carriageworks, a post-industrial creative hub on the Eveleigh Railway Workshops site in Redfern.
In response to questions from the Newcastle Herald, a statement, attributed to the City of Newcastle Executive Director Creative and Community Services Alissa Jones, was issued on Sunday (July 7).
Mr Burnett's new role was a testament to the great work he has done in Newcastle, the statement said.
"We're thrilled for Adrian to be given this wonderful opportunity to take on the Head of Programming role at Carriageworks, Sydney.
"Adrian has grown New Annual's program and position on the national festival circuit ... and will continue working with City of Newcastle on the delivery of this year's festival."
In an earlier statement (published on Friday, July 5) Carriageworks CEO Fergus Linehan said he was thrilled to welcome Mr Burnett to the team.
"His wealth of experience as an artist and a curator will undoubtedly enrich our program, offering exciting experiences to the audiences that we serve," he said.
Just days ago, on June 30, Mr Burnett talked about this year's New Annual festival describing it as "our most ambitious program yet".
It will involve more than 20 headline events, ranging in scope from Curious Legends immersive oceanic experience Whale Song procession at Newcastle Beach to a free all-day music program in Museum Park.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the city has invested $3 million in the festival since launching in 2021.
This year King Street will be temporarily closed off during the inaugural First Night street party, the signature event of the festival headlined by Tambo, a Gamilaraay musician and performer.
The previous producer was Kate Britton, who returned to Newcastle to run the festival after working for the Campbelltown Arts Centre and Sydney's Art Month.
She left to take up a role with the Sydney Opera House.
Mr Burnett was contacted for comment.
Ms Nelmes has talked up the festival's role in the community, and council's part in it, saying it was important in ensuring local artists have the opportunity to be on stage with national and international artists.
Partners like the University of Newcastle, Create NSW, Transport for NSW and Multicultural NSW are helping to foot the bill for the festival's costs.
