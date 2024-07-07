Sarah Baum turns attention to Olympic Games after 'short run' at Ballito Pro

Adopted Novocastrian Sarah Baum will turn her attention to the Olympic Games after lamenting a "short run" at the Ballito Pro.
Baum, who will represent native South Africa in Paris later this month (July 27-31), was knocked out in the round of 16 over the weekend.
She collects a season-high 3320 points and, once competition wraps up, will likely sneak inside the top 20 of the second-tier Challenger Series rankings.
Only five women's surfers qualify for next year's main draw following the last three events - US Open (August), Ericeira Pro (September) and Saquarema Pro (October).
"Pretty devastated on my short run at the Ballito Pro," Baum posted on social media on Sunday.
"It's been a tough year trying to find my groove in heats and after the last few weeks I have finally been feeling like I have been connecting the dots.
"So to lose when being out out in bad conditions really suck when I am not able to showcase my surfing.
"Time to keep fighting and prep for Tahiti [Olympic venue]."
Merewether's Morgan Cibilic is poised to rise significantly up the men's Challenger Series leaderboard despite a round-of-16 exit at the Ballito Pro over the weekend.
