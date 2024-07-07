Guard catches fire as high-flying Falcons cruise to big wins

NEWCASTLE Falcons women's coach Kristy Bultitide knew it was only a matter of time before Elissa Brett caught fire.
Brett led the scoring for the Falcons in back-back-to wins over Hornsby on Saturday and Inner West yesterday.
Playing off the bench, the guard dropped 20 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists in a 81-64 triumph over the Hornets in Sydney.
She backed it up with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 93-28 demolision of the Bulls at home.
The South Australian also led the way with 22 points against Hills the previous weekend.
After averaging 10 points in her opening five games since arriving from the University of Michigan, Brett has doubled that output in the past three.
"Elissa has definitely come alive," Bultitude said. "We knew what capabilities she had and what she could give the team at the offensive end. It was a matter of her finding some rhythm."
The Falcons sit in third place with a 15-4 win-loss record heading into the final regular season game against arch rivals Maitland at home.
Brett has the form - and the statistics - to start, but Bultitude said she is best providing a spark off the bench.
"You don't always start your strongest five," she said. "You want to finish with your strongest five. To be able to bring someone in off the bench and not lose momentum is a strength."
The 65-point win over the Bulls was the Falcons' biggest of the NBL1 East season.
"At half-time, we could have walked out and went this is a social match," Bultitude said. "We put our foot down and said we are going to continue to drive this and build towards the next goal."
Apart from Brett, Nicole Munger (18 points, 11 rebounds), Isla Juffermans (17,15) and Hannah Chicken (17,10) had double-doubles.
At the other end, they kept the Bulls to 10 points in the second half.
The Falcons men split their weekend, beating Hornsby 104-97 before a 80-76 defeat to Inner West.
Star forward Myles Cherry played just five minutes after injuring his abdomen early against the Spiders.
Import Leo O'Boyle stepped up, knocking down a game-high 32 points to go with six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
The American also led the way at home, with 24 points and seven rebounds. Captain Ryan Beisty had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The home side led 58-54 at three-quarter time.
