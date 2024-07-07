Lost in the lake: search for man missing after boat crash set to resume

The search for 23-year-old Luke Smith will resume this morning after a large-scale search failed to find the missing man yesterday.
Mr Smith was one of four men who were thrown from a small boat in the Swansea Channel on Saturday night. Three of the men - two 23-year-olds and a 20-year-old - were pulled safely from the water by members of the public but Mr Smith disappeared.
Reporter Anna Falkenmire and photographer Peter Lorimer were at the scene yesterday, where a multi-agency response took place as dozens of heartbroken family and friends watched on.
In other news, Cessnock City Council is urging the government to introduce new bus routes in the valley, and Gabriel Fowler reports that New Annual director Adrian Burnett is moving on from his role as curator and producer of the festival.
In the sport, the Knights beat the Raiders 16-12 in Canberra.
A top of 20 degrees and a 90 per cent chance of rain is expected for the city today.
Nick Bielby, senior journalist
