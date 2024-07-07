'Hostile and barricaded in': police injured responding to domestic incident

A POLICE officer was hospitalised and others were injured during the dramatic arrest of two men at Lake Macquarie.
Lake Macquarie police were called to reports of a domestic incident on Awaba Road at Toronto just before 3.30am on Saturday, July 6.
Police allege two men became "hostile and barricaded themselves inside the home" before officers managed to force their way in through a back door.
One man was allegedly in possession of knuckle dusters and a ring knife, and both men struggled against officers trying to arrest them, police said.
One policeman suffered cuts to his leg, hand and torso during the ordeal and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"Other officers on scene suffered minor injuries," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Both men were taken to Toronto Police Station and charged with a combined 13 offences.
A 35-year-old man faces allegations of causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer on duty and being reckless as to actual bodily harm (ABH); intimidating a police officer in execution of duty; wounding a person with the intent to resist arrest; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; being armed with intent; possessing or using a prohibited weapon; and hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty.
He was also charged with a domestic violence-related count of assault occasioning ABH.
A 28-year-old man was charged with two counts of intimidating a police officer in execution of duty without ABH; hindering or resisting police in the execution of duty; and a domestic violence-related count of damaging property.
Both men were refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court during an out-of-sessions sitting on Sunday, July 7.
