Newcastle Knights survive desperate fightback to win in Canberra

THE Newcastle Knights' three State of Origin hopefuls could not have done much more to boost their selection prospects with vital contributions in Sunday's 16-12 win against the Raiders in Canberra on Sunday.
Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga and veteran centre Dane Gagai were both in the mix for Queensland recalls for the series decider, to be played at Suncorp Stadium on July 17, along with NSW candidate Bradman Best.
All three showed their class in a cliff-hanging contest with the Raiders that the Knights hung on to win, after surviving a desperate fightback from the home team.
Gagai, who was 18th man for Queensland in Origin II, scored two tries for Newcastle to press his claims for a berth in the Maroons' backline, which has been hit by injuries to wingers Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi.
Ponga, playing his first game in almost three months after returning from foot surgery, worried Canberra constantly, although he produced some uncharacteristic errors in the second half.
Best continued his hot recent form with a powerful first half.
Newcastle appeared to be headed for a commanding victory until the match turned on a runaway intercept in the 53rd minute.
With the Knights leading 16-6, Ponga attacked a weary Canberra defensive line, only for his short ball to be snaffled by Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead. Whitehead immediately passed to fullback Kaeo Weekes, who raced 90 metres to score.
That totally changed the momentum of the game and the Green Machine, with a vocal home crowd urging them on, finished with a full head of steam.
The Raiders appeared to have snatched a possible match-winning try one minute from full-time, only for the video referee to rule winger Xavier Savage knocked on trying to ground the ball.
The relieved Knights emerged with their eighth win of the season, climbing to ninth on the ladder in the process.
But the win came at a cost after winger Enari Tuala limped off with a calf injury, leaving Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien short of options for next week's clash with Manly at Brookvale.
The Raiders started strongly, posting first points in the seventh minute when veteran prop Josh Papalii barged over the line.
But by half-time the Knights appeared to have gained the ascendancy, which was reflected in a 10-6 scoreline.
Newcastle's opening try came in the 10th minute, when Gagai used footwork and strength to crash over. Eight minutes later, Ponga and Best combined to send winger Greg Marzhew over in the corner.
Gagai scored again three minutes in the second half.
