Overtime split for Northstars in Adelaide as Oultram sent off for fighting

The Newcastle Northstars stay on top of their Australian Ice Hockey League conference despite mixed overtime results from a thrilling double header in Adelaide over the weekend.
Newcastle edged out the Adrenaline 4-3 on Saturday but went down 3-2 following a shootout on Sunday.
Both fixtures could have gone either way.
Sean Oultram (Northstars) and Remy McGuiness (Adelaide) were each given 20 minutes in the penalty box for fighting (game misconduct) late in period two on Sunday.
The Northstars levelled twice via imports in the second encounter, Alexander Yuill made it 1-all leading into the third period and Kyler Matthews 2-all with 47 seconds remaining.
A deadlock couldn't be split resulting in a shootout, Matthews and Francis Drolet missing Newcastle's opening chances while former clubman Josh Adkins and Kaden Elder converted.
Saturday's encounter saw the Northstars emerge on top, Beau Taylor netting in overtime to split the difference after the visitors clawed their way back from two goals down.
Drolet and Oultram both scored in the third period while Daniel Berno made it 1-all midway through the match.
The same sides meet again at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium this Saturday (5pm).
