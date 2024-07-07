L-plater charged over death of 16-year-old passenger at Salt Ash

Police have charged a teenage boy over a fatal crash that claimed the life of one of his passengers in the Port Stephens area at the weekend.
The driver, a 17-year-old L-plater, is facing one count each of driving unsupervised, negligent driving occasioning death, and drink driving.
He was charged on Sunday, almost two days after the crash at Salt Ash, following his release from John Hunter Hospital.
The boy has been granted conditional bail and will face Raymond Terrace Local Court on August 19.
Emergency crews were called to Lemon Tree Passage Road about 10.45pm on Friday following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
At the scene, they found a white Ford Falcon containing five people - aged from 14 to 17 - which had careered off the road and hit a tree.
A 16-year-old who was in the car died at the scene. Three others, including the driver, were taken to John Hunter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 17-year-old driver allegedly returned a positive reading in a roadside breath test and was tested further while in hospital.
