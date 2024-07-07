More activists charged over Newcastle port disruptions

Three more environmental activists will face court after they disrupted Newcastle's coal transport line in ongoing action that began a fortnight ago.
Police were called to the rail corridor connecting Sandgate and Kooragang Island about 3am on Sunday where a 29-year-old woman was allegedly obstructing trains.
They safely removed the woman and charged her with trespassing with a serious safety risk, and obstructing a railway.
Officers then went to Port Waratah Coal Services at Kooragang, where a man and woman - both 22 - had secured themselves to coal reclaimers and were allegedly disrupting staff about 5.30am.
They were arrested and charged with trespassing with a serious safety risk, and seriously disrupting a major facility.
All three were refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court today.
It came a day after a 21-year-old Queensland woman was charged for obstructing trains at Farley, near Maitland.
The protesters have been acting on behalf of activist organisation Blockade Australia, which is running a campaign to disrupt Newcastle port.
Police have said that all those arrested taking action in the past fortnight have been involved in unauthorised protests.
