'I love that ground': Why Swans player Lisa Steane was feeling right at home

No.1 Sportsground holds a special place in Lisa Steane's heart.
The Nelson Bay Marlins product and Sydney Swans defender relished a return to the Newcastle sporting venue last weekend as part of a pre-season training community camp and would love to one day be back there for an AFLW match.
"I love that ground," Steane told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've had many games on there and played a couple of grand finals on there too, which always leaves good memories and I'm excited to go back to grassroots.
"To play [AFLW] there would be fantastic. I'd get my family and friends and probably all my old school mates there, which would be great. I think there's a market for it, definitely."
The venue does not meet the modern-day requirements to host elite-level sport but Newcastle council has lodged $3.6 million plans to upgrade the ground's grandstand.
It is the second stage of works designed to attract top-level matches after an $8 million first stage of works at the ground included improving and expanding the playing surface and installing new floodlights.
"Through City of Newcastle's 10-year Strategic Sports Plan we're providing facilities that support universal access and allow for greater female participation in sport," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said in a statement ahead of the Swans' camp.
"Our $8 million investment into improving and expanding the playing surface and installing new floodlights at No.1 Sportsground was just the beginning of upgrades that are designed to deliver a facility capable of hosting elite-level AFL and AFLW matches."
The Swans trained at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday as part of their pre-season preparations before hosting all-girls clinics to inspire the next generation of players.
Steane, 29, is one of two Hunter products at the Swans with Adamstown 19-year-old Holly Cooper earning a pre-draft selection for the club's third season.
"I feel very privileged to be in the position I am but also excited for them that they have opportunities that I didn't have at that age," Steane said.
"I got drafted quite late. When the [women's Black Diamond Cup] started I was already 18, 19, and the pathway was very different for me. It's amazing to see the young women that want to play and the fact that they have a pathway and opportunities to do so.
"And, also, to be able to share my journey and encourage some young girls to understand that just because you might not live in the biggest area or the most well-known area, it doesn't mean that you can't make it."
The Swans, who went from not winning a match in their maiden campaign of 2022 to reaching semi-finals last year, open their season against Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on August 30.
"Last year, we had a really good season, a massive improvement from our first season but it's still not where we're at," Steane said.
"We don't want to make finals and lose finals. We want to make finals and get to the grand final and then win a premiership.
"Our pre-season has been fantastic. We've upped the ante again. Our running loads are huge. The skills of everyone have improved so we're definitely on the right track."
