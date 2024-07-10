Food Bites: Club Stockton chef plates up region's winning dish

Club Stockton's 3 Sicilians Ristorante has won a regional Perfect Plate award for the second year running.
Chef Franco Malgioglio's Spaghetti Pescatore with King Prawns and Mussels was named the best NSW club dish in the Newcastle and Hunter Valley region, as voted by diners.
Cessnock Hospitality Group's Vincent St Kitchen + Bar placed second with their Grilled Prawn Tacos, and Club Lambton's Bistro on The Park finished third on the strength of their Steak Sanga with Cumin Salt Chips.
"We would like to thank all our loyal customers for coming in to try and vote for the Spaghetti Pescatore," Franco and 3 Sicilians co-owner Joe Amendolia said.
"Our second year winning and this couldn't be done without their ongoing support.
"The dish was inspired by the coast of Sicily, with king prawns and mussels in a garlic chilli and bayleaf light Napolitana sauce and topped with a traditional Sicilian crumb.
"That Sicilian crumb takes the dish to the next level."
The four state-wide winners and 13 regional winners were announced at the Perfect Plate Awards Night held at Bankstown Sports Club on July 2.
A total of 176 eateries from 151 NSW clubs created a special competition dish for their menu, with members and patrons invited to score the meals out of five and cast their votes between April 30 and June 16.
More than 84,700 Perfect Plate dishes were purchased during that time, with the competition's ambassadors Matt Moran and Courtney Roulston visiting 55 participating clubs to meet the competing chefs and taste their creations.
A second 3 Sicilians Ristorante opened last year at Mex Club Mayfield.
It's raining outside and the kids are complaining. The good news is that many venues across our region have school holiday child-friendly incentives on offer.
Euro Patisserie at New Lambton has an all-day pancake deal on offer, available breakfast and lunch daily. The kids can choose a Nutella or maple syrup pancake, a smoothie and freshly cut fruit for just $13.90.
On Sunday, July 14, The Valley Brewhouse at Nulkaba is hosting an afternoon of fun activities and entertainment for the kids from noon to 2.30pm.
The Hunter's Pantry at The Junction is hosting cooking classes (rice paper dumplings and pasta amatriciana) for budding chefs aged 10 year and over.
At the Holmesville Hotel, children eat free all school holidays.
Bring them to MEET Restaurant in Newcastle on Wednesday and Thursday during the school holidays and they receive a free kids' churrasco with every full priced churrasco purchased. The offer is available to children 12 years and under.
Rydges Resort Hunter Valley at Lovedale has all sorts of rides and fun activities for the kids, including a pizza-making masterclass.
Take a leisurely drive to Cedar Farm at Dooralong and pick some oranges. There are plenty of foodie and farm adventures to enjoy on the Central Coast, and visiting lovecentralcoast.com is a good place to start.
Winmark Wines at Broke has a self-guided Sculpture Walk through the vineyard, and children are given A3 colouring maps with crayons to draw what they see.
Check out one of the InsectMANIA! School Holiday Science Shows at Newcastle Museum where you can, among other things, taste a roasted BBQ flavoured cricket. Sessions run on July 11 and 13 at 11.15am, 12.15pm and 1.15pm.
The Kids Club at Westfield Kotara is another option. Muffin Break is hosting Cookie Creations on July 12 and 19, 10am to 1pm, and Sushi Hub hosts Mini Sushi Chefs on July 16, 10.30am to noon.
Children eat free with every main meal purchased, Monday to Thursday, at New Lambton's General Roberts Hotel, and receive a complimentary drink and ice-cream.
Head to Bistro Eden at Cooranbong for a feed and the kids can enter a colouring competition to win cupcakes.
Crusoe's on the Lake at Belmont has a special offer: order from the Classic, Seafood and The Grill menus Monday to Thursday and get a "Little Crusoe's" meal free.
Frenchie at The Criterion Hotel in Carrington is a must for lovers of French cuisine. The Cri has had a makeover and looks stunning, with its dark navy walls, twinkling lights, attractive table settings and decor, and French music playing in the background. The food, service and exclusively French wine list was equally impressive. We ordered the Camembert au Four (baked camembert with sour cherry), the Tartare de Boeuf (classic beef tartare with pommes frites), the Coquilles Saint-Jacques (scallops with cauliflower and sauce meuniere), and the fillet mignon with bearnaise and pommes frites. Dessert? Crepes.
Ronnie Stricke was a gracious and generous host, and only too happy to guide us through his carefully curated wine list. And remember, Frenchie is at the Cri this month and next only, so don't delay in booking your table. I know I'll be back.
Ben Ean at Pokolbin is opening a patisserie.
The Royal Crown Hotel at Dudley is hosting a schooner carrying championship at 5pm on July 20. First prize is 100 free beers.
Ingall St eatery has closed at Mayfield Bowlo. Hot bar snacks are now available and there's a free sausage sizzle there every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5pm.
Hunter Belle Cheese Room at Pokolbin is now "sharing space" with A Taste of the Country cafe.
The Bastille Market returns to The Station Newcastle on Sunday, July 21.
The Oak Tighes Hill is hosting a four-course Truffle Dinner on July 24 featuring the talents of chef Josh Nicholson. Tickets just $65.
Mixue Ice Cream & Tea has opened in Westfield Kotara's level two food court.
Pizza Hut is inviting customers to try a new Hot Honey Drizzle on a variety of menu items, including the Stuffed Crust Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, the wings and the Cheese Dunk. And they've introduced Hot Honey Cheese Bites to the menu, featuring gooey cheese wrapped in a crispy, spicy, hot honey crumb.
McLeish Estate will hold its annual Hunter Highland Luncheon on September 14. The canapes offering alone is enough to entice me: smoked trout on potato rosti with horseradish cream, Scotch egg and Scottish pie, washed down with a Culloden NV Duke Cuvee.
There's a lot happening at The Happy Wombat on Newcastle's Hunter Street and the good news is, it's budget friendly. On Monday there are $17 pizzas all day (add a pint for $9), while on Tuesday you can grab $17 burgers and $7 schooners all day. Thursday is Free Flowing Steak night ($69 with unlimited sides) and bookings are essential. Friday? Bar snacks from 4pm, with $7 schooners, bubbles and house wine. On Saturdays from 11am to 5pm pints are sold at schooner prices. There's also a $39 deal (two courses and a glass of wine) and Bottomless Brunch ($69 for a main meal plus two hours of sparkling, wines, beers and mimosas), as well as Arvo Beers Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm ($7 schooners, house wine and sparkling, plus $17 pizzas).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.