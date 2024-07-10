Food Bites: Club Stockton chef plates up region's winning dish

There's a lot happening at The Happy Wombat on Newcastle's Hunter Street and the good news is, it's budget friendly. On Monday there are $17 pizzas all day (add a pint for $9), while on Tuesday you can grab $17 burgers and $7 schooners all day. Thursday is Free Flowing Steak night ($69 with unlimited sides) and bookings are essential. Friday? Bar snacks from 4pm, with $7 schooners, bubbles and house wine. On Saturdays from 11am to 5pm pints are sold at schooner prices. There's also a $39 deal (two courses and a glass of wine) and Bottomless Brunch ($69 for a main meal plus two hours of sparkling, wines, beers and mimosas), as well as Arvo Beers Monday to Friday, 3pm to 5pm ($7 schooners, house wine and sparkling, plus $17 pizzas).