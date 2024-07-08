Negative 'clique' hindering clear mandate

What manner of stupidity does it take to declare that turning the Hunter Valley into a moonscape is in the best interest of the community, which is the official wording given when approving yet another coalmine. As of 2023 we had 116 new fossil fuel projects in the planning stage all presumably prepared in the belief that they would get approved by a government who can't say no. Yet if they all go ahead it would produce 1.4 billion tonnes of emissions, albeit in another country because almost all of the products are for export.

