Bradman Best sent for scans; Gagai, Ponga confirmed in Qld team

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best has been sent for precautionary scans on a tight hamstring after being recalled to the NSW squad for the State Origin series decider against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on July 17.
Best missed several games recently with a torn hamstring but has played strongly in all three appearances since he was cleared to resume.
NSW officials are confident he will be cleared to play in Origin III, but have called in Canterbury's Matt Burton as a precaution.
Meanwhile, Queensland have confirmed Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga and veteran centre Dane Gagai in their squad.
Ponga has been named as a bench utility, while Gagai will start in the centres.
Best, who scored two tries on debut in Origin III last season, has been named in the NSW starting line-up as replacement for injured Latrell Mitchell.
The 22-year-old sealed his spot with a starring role in Newcastle's 16-12 win against Canberra on Sunday.
Former Knight Mitch Barnett, who has been at the Warriors for the past two seasons, has also been included for his Origin debut.
The series is one game apiece after Queensland won the opener in Sydney, and NSW hit back to win game two in Melbourne.
The NSW squad is: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian Too, 3. Bradman Best, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Mitch Barnett, 17. Spencer Leniu Reserves: 18. Luke Keary, 19. Cam McInnes.
The Queensland squad is: 1.Reece Walsh, 2. Selwyn Cobbo, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Ben Hunt, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Pat Carrigan, 14. Harry Grant, 15. Mo Fotuaika, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Kalyn Ponga.
