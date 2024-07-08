Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Charlestown gun warms up for maiden Australasian Tour event

By James Gardiner
July 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rookie Charlestown professional Jye Pickin. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
Rookie Charlestown professional Jye Pickin. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

CHARLESTOWN professional Jye Pickin will use the rich Rockhampton and Redcliffe pro-ams as dress rehearsals for his maiden Australasian Tour event next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.