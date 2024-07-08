Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Get ready to 'rip it up' at Newcastle's two-day Portside Festival

LR
By Lisa Rockman
Updated July 8 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
December 21 and 22, The Station Newcastle.

The Living End, Hockey Dad and San Cisco are among the bands named on the two-day Portside Festival line-up stopping off at The Station in December.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.