Maitland teen improves literacy globally, inspired by Indian grandparents

INSPIRED by her Indian grandparents who only recently learned to read, a Maitland teenager is using her passion for literacy to improve education on a global scale.
Divija Bhupatiraju and her family moved to Australia from India in 2008. Now aged 17, the Merewether High School student has been named a 2024 World Literacy Foundation youth ambassador.
"Part of the reason why I chose to join the ambassador program is because of my grandparents - they couldn't learn how to read properly up until recently," she said.
She signed up for the World Literacy Foundation to pursue more volunteer work and help others.
She said her parents studied hard in school and moved to Ausrtalia to provide a better life for Divija and her younger sister.
"I remember when I complained about doing homework back in primary school. My parents told me how they made them do their homework and study hard for a better life," she said.
"Stating literacy is important would be an understatement; it's transformative and truly impacts and changes the trajectory of someone's life."
In her new role, Divija will serve as an advocate to increase education and community awareness about the importance of reading and writing and lift literacy rates in the Newcastle community.
She will also be part of a global collective of 15 to 25 year-olds from 40 countries, improving literacy outcomes for disadvantaged children worldwide.
"It feels very empowering and it's just incredible that I can play a small role in helping with such an important issue," she said.
"I'm excited to see how the program unfolds and how I can help others."
As an ambassador she will host a fundraiser for the foundation and plans to have a bake sale or a book week event at her school.
