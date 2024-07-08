Depczynski in doubt after dazzling double sparks stunning Azzurri fightback

Charlestown were counting the cost of a stunning 4-4 draw against Broadmeadow on Sunday night with two-goal heroine Lori Depczynski succumbing to a knee injury as they faced a quick turnaround to play Maitland in NPLW Northern NSW.
Azzurri trailed 3-0 when Depczynski produced two goals in five minutes off the bench to help spark a fightback at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (LMRFF).
The versatile Charlestown player scored with a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box in the 76th minute then equalised with a header in the 81st minute only to fall to the ground moments later clutching at her left knee.
The goals came either side of Ella Joyce making it 3-2 with a free kick in the 79th minute.
Azzurri took an unlikely 4-3 lead in the first minute of stoppage time when Alyssa Togo's long-range free kick found the back of the net but two minutes later Ash Brodigan's shot for Magic slipped through the hands and legs of goalkeeper Taylah Gray to ensure a drawn affair.
Mercedes McNabb had scored twice in the space of one minute at the end of the first half after Kalista Hunter made it 1-0 in the 23rd minute.
The result left one point between third-placed Magic (30) and Azzurri (29) in fourth.
"That's twice we've handed them the game in the last minute of play," Azzurri coach Heath Whyte said.
"It came down to individual error. Obviously it's disappointing that we gave them three to start. We didn't hold the ball well. Structurally, we weren't as organised as what we had trained for in that first half.
"We fixed it at half-time and it made an obvious difference and I thought we had well and truly the run of play in the second half."
Whyte said Depczynski was set to undergo scans on Monday and Azzurri were "looking a bit thin" for Tuesday's rescheduled clash with joint leaders Maitland (36) at Lisle Carr Oval.
The Magpies, meanwhile, had the luxury of rotating their squad as they routed Warners Bay 12-0 at LMRFF on Sunday night.
